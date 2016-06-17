Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cabbeen Fashion issues profit warning<2030.HK>

Cabbeen Fashion Ltd <2030.HK>: Profit warning <2030.HK> . Says board expects that the net profit of the group for the six months ending 30 June 2016 will decrease by more than 30% . Expected decrease in net profit mainly due to lower-than-expected revenue from consignment and self-managed stores . Board expects the weak retail market in the prc will continue to negatively affect the group's performance in the second half of 2016 .

Cabbeen Fashion says Cabbeen China and Yibin entered loan agreement<2030.HK>

Cabbeen Fashion Ltd <2030.HK>: On 15 June 2016, loan agreement was entered into between Cabbeen China as lender, and Yibin as borrower . Says Cabbeen China has agreed to grant a loan in the amount of RMB25 million to Yibin for a term of three years .

Cabbeen Fashion says Cabbeen China and Cabbeen Guangzhou first branch enters new lease agreements<2030.HK>

Cabbeen Fashion Ltd <2030.HK>: Says Cabbeen China and Cabbeen Guangzhou first branch entered into the new lease agreements with Junyuan Development . Says new lease agreements was entered into on 31 may 2016 for a term of one year from 1 June 2016 to 31 may 2017 .