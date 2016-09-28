Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FIH Mobile says unit and Mango International Group enters share subscription agreement

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK> : Long Ample and Mango International entered into note purchase agreement . Unit Long Ample Limited, Mango International Group Ltd, certain existing shareholders of mango international entered into share subscription agreement . Long Ample agreed to purchase, and Mango International agreed to issue, a convertible note in principal amount of us$60 million .Mango International agreed to issue 7.2 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $3.25 million and 6 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $50 million.

FIH Mobile says Wonderful Stars,Foxconn Singapore enters into share subscription agreement<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Wonderful stars , foxconn Singapore entered into a share subscription agreement with hike global . Hike has conditionally agreed to issue and allot shares at the subscription price of US$50 million .

FIH Mobile posts HY net profit of US$21.4 mln<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the company for the period was US$21.4 million, representing a decrease of US$108.4 million . Resolved not to recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Global economy continues to be uncertain and challenging in the 1st half of 2016 . Uncertainties surrounding current global economic and geo-political outlook continue to limit the overall demand visibility of the group's end markets . HY revenue $2.31 billion versus $3.83 billion year ago . Expects to see a consolidation of the smart phone market in the coming quarters . Group will focus on improving operational efficiency and cost saving to cope with economic uncertainties . Currently no financing plans to meet capital commitments, nor repayment of current debts, and not envisaged there will be fund-raising activities for rest of 2016 .

FIH says unit entered contributed charter capital transfer agreement<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Signing of contributed charter capital transfer agreement relating to Microsoft Mobile (Vietnam) limited liability company . Unit entered into the ccta with the seller .Acquisition of contributed capital from the seller will be effected at contributed capital purchase price of vietnamese dong 492.4 billion.

FIH Mobile updates on collaboration relating to Nokia-branded products business<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Collaboration relating to nokia-branded products business <2038.HK> . Company and tns limited entered into a collaboration agreement with nokia technologies . Pursuant to collaboration agreement hmd has agreed to exclusively undertake business in nokia-branded Mobile phones and tablets .

Microsoft says to sell entry-level feature phone assets to FIH Mobile for $350 mln

Microsoft Corp : To sell entry-level feature phone assets to fih mobile, a subsidiary of hon hai /foxconn technology group, and hmd global, oy for $350 million . As part of deal, fih mobile ltd. Will also acquire microsoft mobile vietnam - company's hanoi, vietnam , manufacturing facility . Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions .To continue to develop windows 10 mobile and support lumia phones such as lumia 650, lumia 950, lumia 950 xl, and phones from oem partners.

FIH updates on acquisition of certain assets of feature phone business<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Discloseable transaction in respect of acquisition of certain assets of feature phone business <2038.HK> . Deal for a total consideration of US$350 million . Company, the ip purchaser and the seller entered into the stock and asset purchase agreement .

FIH Mobile says qtrly loss for period from continuing operations $3.8 mln<2038.HK>

FIH Mobile Ltd <2038.HK>: Qtrly revenue and other operating revenue $1.08 billion versus $2.01 billion . Qtrly loss for the period from continuing operations $3.8 million versus profit of $65.3 million .

FIH Mobile Ltd issues six months ended 30 June 2016 Profit warningo

FIH Mobile Ltd:Result primarily attributable to lower demands from some of the group's major customers.Expects interim results for six months ending 30 June 2016 to record consolidated net profit in range from US$10 million to US$20 million.