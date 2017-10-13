Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China International Marine Containers Group expects to record a 9-month net profit

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ> ::Expects to record a 9-mnth consolidated net profit attributable.Expected result due to ‍rapid pick up​ in revenue and profits from Group's container manufacturing business.

CIMC expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>2039.HK:Says it expects 9-month to return to net profit of 1.20-1.35 billion yuan versus net loss of 189.6 million yuan ($28.79 million) year ago.Says it sees Q3 net profit to rise to 403.1-553.1 million yuan from 188.4 million yuan year ago.

China International Marine Containers Group enters land preparation agreement by unit

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>:Enters into land preparation framework agreement by a unit southern CIMC​.Land appreciation gains shared between Qianhai Authority and Southern CIMC were 60 percent & 40 percent proportions​.

CIMC sees Q3 net profit fall, to swing to net loss in Jan-Sept

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ><2039.HK> : Says it expects to swing to net loss of 86.2-344.9 million yuan ($12.93-$51.72 million) in Jan-Sept versus net profit of 1.7 billion yuan year ago .Says it expects Q3 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 134.2-196.1 million yuan.

China International Marine Containers Group issues 700 mln yuan super short-term financing notes

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ> :Says it issues 2016 1st tranche 90-day super short-term financing notes worth 700 million yuan, on Sept. 22, with coupon rate of 3.00 percent.

China International Marine Containers enters into new framework agreement with CSCL<000039.SZ><2039.HK>

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>: Continuing connected transactions <2039.HK> . Says the company entered into the new framework agreement with cscl to continue the continuing connected transaction . China international marine containers group co -pursuant to agreement the group agreed to provide to the cscl group certain commodities such as containers . New framework agreement is valid for a period commencing from 24 August 2016 to 31 December 2016 .

China International Marine Containers Group issues 2016 2nd tranche mid-term bills worth 2.5 bln yuan

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ> :Says it issues 2016 second tranche 3-year mid-term bills worth 2.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 3.15 percent.

China International Marine Containers (Group) issues 3.5 bln yuan mid-term bills

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. <000039.SZ>: Says it issues first tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 3.5 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of three years and an interest rate of 3.07 percent.

China International Marine Containers Group to pay 2015 dividend on July 20

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>: Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 19 for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 20 and the dividend will be paid on July 20.

China International Marine Containers Group says 2016 H1 net loss as 450 mln yuan

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd <000039.SZ>: Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be no more than 450 million yuan . Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 1.52 billion yuan .Comments that effects from market downturn and termination of company acquisition are the main reasons for the forecast.