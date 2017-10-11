Zall Group Ltd (2098.HK)
6.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.33%)
HK$6.03
HK$6.07
HK$6.09
HK$5.97
9,194,000
10,553,227
HK$6.10
HK$3.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zall Group and unit signs deal with vendors to acquire shares HSH HSH International Inc
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>:Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc..Deal for consideration of US$15.2 million; consideration will be settled in cash by two instalments.Vendors being Xian Feng Hz, K2 Evergreen, Northern Light Entity, HSH Group, And Sig China. Full Article
Zall Group says HY revenue RMB 626.1 mln<2098.HK>
Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: HY revenue RMB 626.1 million versus RMB 539.4 million; HY net profit RMB 1.46 billion versus RMB 1.17 billion . Full Article
Zall Group says to subscribe new shares of an insurance company<2098.HK>
Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Voluntary announcement possible investment in an insurance company <2098.HK> . Says company is planning to subscribe new shares of an insurance company, which is an independent third party . Terms concerning potential investment is not yet finalized and is subject to the approval by the relevant government authority in China . As at the date of this announcement, the company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential investment . Full Article
Zall Group issues positive profit alert<2098.HK>
Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Positive profit alert <2098.HK> . Expected that there will be an increase of approximately 15% to 30% in the net profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected results was primarily attributable to the gain on change in fair value of held for trading investments . Full Article
Zall Development says unit entered into acquisition agreements with Vendors<2098.HK>
Zall Development Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Voluntary announcement acquisition of equity interests in hfl, jiuyu asset management and hfs and setting up of Zall Financial group <2098.HK> . Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB137.2 million . Purchasers, each a unit of co, entered into acquisition agreements with harvest capital & new resource international . Purchasers agreed to acquire entire equity interests in hfl and jiuyu asset management and 90% equity interests in hfs . Zall Development Group Ltd <2098.HK> consideration for acquiring 90% equity interests in hfs of US$7 million . Full Article
