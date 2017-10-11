Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zall Group and unit signs deal with vendors to acquire shares HSH HSH International Inc​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>:Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc.​.Deal for consideration of US$15.2 million; consideration will be settled in cash by two instalments​.‍Vendors being Xian Feng Hz, K2 Evergreen, Northern Light Entity, HSH Group, And Sig China​.

Zall Group says HY revenue RMB 626.1 mln<2098.HK>

Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: HY revenue RMB 626.1 million versus RMB 539.4 million; HY net profit RMB 1.46 billion versus RMB 1.17 billion .

Zall Group says to subscribe new shares of an insurance company<2098.HK>

Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Voluntary announcement possible investment in an insurance company <2098.HK> . Says company is planning to subscribe new shares of an insurance company, which is an independent third party . Terms concerning potential investment is not yet finalized and is subject to the approval by the relevant government authority in China . As at the date of this announcement, the company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential investment .

Zall Group issues positive profit alert<2098.HK>

Zall Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Positive profit alert <2098.HK> . Expected that there will be an increase of approximately 15% to 30% in the net profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected results was primarily attributable to the gain on change in fair value of held for trading investments .

Zall Development says unit entered into acquisition agreements with Vendors<2098.HK>

Zall Development Group Ltd <2098.HK>: Voluntary announcement acquisition of equity interests in hfl, jiuyu asset management and hfs and setting up of Zall Financial group <2098.HK> . Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB137.2 million . Purchasers, each a unit of co, entered into acquisition agreements with harvest capital & new resource international . Purchasers agreed to acquire entire equity interests in hfl and jiuyu asset management and 90% equity interests in hfs . Zall Development Group Ltd <2098.HK> consideration for acquiring 90% equity interests in hfs of US$7 million .