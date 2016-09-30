Baioo Family Interactive Ltd (2100.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Baioo Family Interactive says Xu Gang resigns CEO
Baioo Family Interactive Ltd <2100.HK> : Yeung Ka Hong Carl will resign as CFO . Dai jian (currently an executive director and chairman) will act as chief executive officer . Xu Gang will resign from his position as chief executive officer and will continue to be an executive director .Chen Xiao Hong, currently financial controller of company, appointed to assume duties as acting chief financial officer.. Full Article
BAIOO Family Interactive issues profit warning<2100.HK>
BAIOO Family Interactive Ltd <2100.HK>: Profit warning <2100.HK> . Group is expected to record a net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Result due to the increased investment by the group in the research and development of new product areas . Full Article
BRIEF-Baioo Family Interactive posts HY profit for period of RMB7.3 mln
* HY profit for period rmb7.3 million versus loss of rmb7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: