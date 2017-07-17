Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Best Pacific International expects to record a profit for HY ending 30 June 2017

July 17 (Reuters) - Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd <2111.HK>::Group is expected to record a net profit in its interim results for half year ending 30 June 2017.Expected result due to lower than expected revenue from our elastic fabric, elastic webbing and lace segments.

Best Pacific issues positive profit alert<2111.HK>

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd <2111.HK>: Positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2111.HK> . Expected that the net profit of the group will be increased considerably for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Best pacific international - expected increase in net profit of groupdue to the increase in turnover in the current period .

Best Pacific International notes increase in price and trading volumes of shares<2111.HK>

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd <2111.HK>: Press clarification announcement <2111.HK> . Noted the increases in the price and trading volume of the shares of the company . "currently group has no timeline as to when revenue generated from its lace business would be increased up to hk$800 million to hk$1 billion" . "expected that the group will invest in approximately hk$600 million for construction of its first production site in Vietnam" . Save as disclosed not aware of any reasons for these price and volume movements .

Best Pacific International says unit obtained approval for expansion project<2111.HK>

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd <2111.HK>: unit recently obtained approval from Dongguan environmental protection bureau for expansion project . Voluntary announcement approval of expansion project and construction of sewage treatment plant . expected investment amount for expansion project will be in range of about RMB80 million to RMB120 million . group intends to use its internal resources and/or external loans to fund expansion project . expansion project is not expected to have any material impact on the net EPS of company for FY ending 31 December 2016 .