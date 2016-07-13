Edition:
India

CAA Resources Ltd (2112.HK)

2112.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.84
Open
HK$1.84
Day's High
HK$1.88
Day's Low
HK$1.83
Volume
1,246,000
Avg. Vol
1,876,644
52-wk High
HK$2.00
52-wk Low
HK$1.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAA Resources says for HY2016, group recorded sales revenue of US$654.7 mln<2112.HK>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

CAA Resources Ltd <2112.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2112.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the group recorded sales revenue of USD654.7 million .  Full Article

CAA Resources Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

