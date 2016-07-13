CAA Resources Ltd (2112.HK)
2112.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.84
HK$1.84
Open
HK$1.84
HK$1.84
Day's High
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Day's Low
HK$1.83
HK$1.83
Volume
1,246,000
1,246,000
Avg. Vol
1,876,644
1,876,644
52-wk High
HK$2.00
HK$2.00
52-wk Low
HK$1.38
HK$1.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CAA Resources says for HY2016, group recorded sales revenue of US$654.7 mln<2112.HK>
CAA Resources Ltd <2112.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2112.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the group recorded sales revenue of USD654.7 million . Full Article