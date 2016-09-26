China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd (2128.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Lesso enters into subscription agreement
China Lesso-inside Information - Business Update <2128.HK> : Agreement to subscribe for approximately 6.8% equity interest in Safbon Water at aggregate consideration of approximately RMB500 million . Subscription will be completed on 10 october 2016 .Safbon Water and Guangdong Lesso Technology Industrial Co entered into a subscription agreement. Full Article
China Lesso Group says HY profit for the period increased by 13.2% to RMB908 million<2128.HK>
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd <2128.HK>: Says HY profit for the period increased by 13.2% to RMB908 million . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . It is widely expected that China's economic growth is set to edge down further in the second half of 2016 . Says HY revenue increased by 4.0% to RMB7.33 billion . Full Article
China Lesso Group enters facility agreement<2128.HK>
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd <2128.HK>: Company as guarantor and its wholly-owned subsidary as borrower entered into a facility agreement . Deal in relation to a syndicated term loan facility in the amount of US$600 million . Full Article
Fitch Affirms China Lesso at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed plastic pipes and fittings manufacturer China Lesso Group Holdings Limited's (Lesso) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the profitability of Lesso's core plastic pipes business will remain stable and the company will be able to maintain a low FFO-adjusted ne