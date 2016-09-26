Edition:
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd (2128.HK)

2128.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$5.35
Open
HK$5.35
Day's High
HK$5.35
Day's Low
HK$5.28
Volume
2,790,000
Avg. Vol
3,771,053
52-wk High
HK$6.95
52-wk Low
HK$4.61

China Lesso enters into subscription agreement
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

China Lesso-inside Information - Business Update <2128.HK> : Agreement to subscribe for approximately 6.8% equity interest in Safbon Water at aggregate consideration of approximately RMB500 million . Subscription will be completed on 10 october 2016 .Safbon Water and Guangdong Lesso Technology Industrial Co entered into a subscription agreement.  Full Article

China Lesso Group says HY profit for the period increased by 13.2% to RMB908 million<2128.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd <2128.HK>: Says HY profit for the period increased by 13.2% to RMB908 million . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . It is widely expected that China's economic growth is set to edge down further in the second half of 2016 . Says HY revenue increased by 4.0% to RMB7.33 billion .  Full Article

China Lesso Group enters facility agreement<2128.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd <2128.HK>: Company as guarantor and its wholly-owned subsidary as borrower entered into a facility agreement . Deal in relation to a syndicated term loan facility in the amount of US$600 million .  Full Article

Fitch Affirms China Lesso at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed plastic pipes and fittings manufacturer China Lesso Group Holdings Limited's (Lesso) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the profitability of Lesso's core plastic pipes business will remain stable and the company will be able to maintain a low FFO-adjusted ne

