China Lesso-inside Information - Business Update <2128.HK> : Agreement to subscribe for approximately 6.8% equity interest in Safbon Water at aggregate consideration of approximately RMB500 million . Subscription will be completed on 10 october 2016 .Safbon Water and Guangdong Lesso Technology Industrial Co entered into a subscription agreement.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd <2128.HK>: Says HY profit for the period increased by 13.2% to RMB908 million . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . It is widely expected that China's economic growth is set to edge down further in the second half of 2016 . Says HY revenue increased by 4.0% to RMB7.33 billion .