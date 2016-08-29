Luye Pharma Group Ltd <2186.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2186.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders increased by RMB39.1 million or 10.2% to RMB424.6 million . Declared an interim dividend of RMB0.032 (equivalent to hk$0.037) per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY revenue increased by 6.1% to RMB1.49 billion . For the year of 2016, the group will continue to introduce measures to improve its profitability .