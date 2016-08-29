Luye Pharma Group Ltd (2186.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Luye Pharma says HY net profit RMB424.6 mln<2186.HK>
Luye Pharma Group Ltd <2186.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2186.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders increased by RMB39.1 million or 10.2% to RMB424.6 million . Declared an interim dividend of RMB0.032 (equivalent to hk$0.037) per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY revenue increased by 6.1% to RMB1.49 billion . For the year of 2016, the group will continue to introduce measures to improve its profitability . Full Article
Luye Pharma Group entered into share purchase agreement<2186.HK>
Luye Pharma Group Ltd <2186.HK>: Says buyers, the company and the sellers entered into the share purchase agreement . Purchase price for the acquisition is euros 245 million payable in cash .Buyers to purchase, and the sellersto sell, the entire issued share capital of acino ag and acino supply ag. Full Article
BRIEF-Luye Pharma repurchases 6.6 mln shares
* Repurchased 6.6 million ordinary shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: