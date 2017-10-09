Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group jointly acquires about 74 pct stake in Gland Pharma

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says it jointly completed acquisition of 74 percent stake in Gland Pharma Limited, at a price of up to $1.1 billion .

Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 2196.HK<600196.SS>:Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators.Says after partial exercise of over-allotment option, indirect interest of Fosun International and Fosun Pharma in issued share capital of Sisram will decrease from about 52.96% to about 52.70%.Says additional net proceeds of approximately HK$18.3 million ($2.34 million) to be received by Sisram from allotment and issue of over-allotment shares.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate

July 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says its controlling subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Food and Drug Administration .* Certificate issued tablet, hard capsule, soft capsule and raw material medicine manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until July 2, 2022.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit gets Ukraine approval for clinic trials

June 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> ::* Says its controlling unit gets Ministry of Public Health of Ukraine's approval for clinic trials of recombinant human monoclonal antibody against HER2 for injection, which is used for treatment of metastatic breast cancer .

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co says Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 200,000 H shares

May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS>:Fosun Group acquired through shanghai-hong kong stock connect trading system of shanghai stock exchange an aggregate number of 200,000 h shares.H shares at average purchase price of approximately hk$29.19 per h share.Total purchase price thereof is approximately rmb5.15 million.As at close on 23 may fosun has increased shareholding of co for an aggregate amount equivalent to rmb68.43 million.Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co for an aggregate amount not less than rmb70 million within 12 months.Planned increase within 12 months from 9 may of shareholding percentage in aggregate shall not exceed 2% of total issued shares of co.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group increases stake

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS> : Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group co-fosun group acquired aggregate number of 1 million a shares and 1 million h shares through trading system of shanghai stock exchange . Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - notified by fosun group that it acquired certain amount of a shares and h shares of company .Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - stake increase for an aggregate amount of approximately rmb45.07 million.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs exclusive license for monoclonal antibody product KTN0216

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group <600196.SS>:Says its subsidiary Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. signed a exclusive license of intellectual property rights and commercialization rights in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and several Southeast Asian countries for monoclonal antibody product KTN0216 and its derivative products with Kolltan Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical enters into JV contract

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : Fosun Pharma-voluntary Announcement - The Entering Into Of The Jv Contract <2196.HK> . Entered into a joint venture contract with Intuitive Surgical SARL . Contract for proposed establishment of JV, Intuitive Surgical-Fosun Medical Technology (Shanghai) co in PRC . Registered capital of JV company will be US$100 million .Company shall contribute in cash (rmb) amount equivalent to US$40 million representing 40% of registered capital of JV.

Intuitive Surgical & Fosun Pharma establish joint venture

Intuitive Surgical Inc : Companies will contribute up to $100 million as required by joint venture . Joint venture will be registered in Shanghai . Distribution in China will be conducted by joint venture . Intuitive Surgical and Fosun Pharma establish joint venture to research, develop, manufacture and sell lung cancer diagnostic and therapeutic tools in China .Distribution outside of China will be conducted by Intuitive Surgical.

Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder bought more shares in the company

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd <600196.SS><2196.HK> :Says controlling shareholder bought 1.25 million A-shares in the company on aug 31 for about 29.1 million yuan ($4.36 million).