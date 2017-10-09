China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd (2198.HK)
2198.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.56%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$3.60
HK$3.60
Open
HK$3.58
HK$3.58
Day's High
HK$3.63
HK$3.63
Day's Low
HK$3.52
HK$3.52
Volume
4,920,000
4,920,000
Avg. Vol
4,895,059
4,895,059
52-wk High
HK$3.65
HK$3.65
52-wk Low
HK$1.51
HK$1.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd enters placing agreement
Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd <2198.HK>:Entered placing agreement to place 196.9 million new shares of HK$0.1 each in share capital of company. Full Article
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals says vendors entered SP agreement with purchasers<2198.HK>
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd <2198.HK>: Says the vendors entered into the sp agreement with the purchasers . Sp agreement for RMB306 million . On 17 June 2016 company entered into the LG agreement with Zhejiang Mei Fu Petrochemical . Says pursuant to SP agreement the vendors have conditionally agreed to sell the sale interest . Pursuant to LG deal, co agreed to provide loans to target co up to an amount of RMB1.05 billion . Full Article