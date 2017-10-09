China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd <2198.HK>: Says the vendors entered into the sp agreement with the purchasers . Sp agreement for RMB306 million . On 17 June 2016 company entered into the LG agreement with Zhejiang Mei Fu Petrochemical . Says pursuant to SP agreement the vendors have conditionally agreed to sell the sale interest . Pursuant to LG deal, co agreed to provide loans to target co up to an amount of RMB1.05 billion .