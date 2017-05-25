Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Regina Miracle International expects decrease in consolidated net profit for year

May 25 (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>:Expected that group may record a significant decrease in its consolidated net profit for year as compared to that of last financial year.Expected results due to weaker than expected orders from us customers.

Regina Miracle FY net profit HK$442.1 million versus HK$337.8 million<2199.HK>

Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>: Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 March 2016 <2199.HK> . FY revenue HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$ 4.19 billion . FY net profit HK$442.1 million versus HK$337.8 million . Proposed final dividend per share 5.6 HK cents . Expects to have three additional facilities in Vietnam in operation by 2020 .

Regina Miracle International issues positive profit alert<2199.HK>

Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>: positive profit alert <2199.hk> . Group may record increase by more than 30% and 35% in consolidated net profit and adjusted net profit respectively for FY ENDED 31 MAR 2016 . Increase in consolidated net profit and adjusted net profit attributable continual increase in group's turnover and gross profit .