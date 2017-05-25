Edition:
Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd (2199.HK)

2199.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.47
Open
HK$7.50
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.46
Volume
2,090,147
Avg. Vol
1,607,300
52-wk High
HK$8.33
52-wk Low
HK$5.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Regina Miracle International expects decrease in consolidated net profit for year
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>:Expected that group may record a significant decrease in its consolidated net profit for year as compared to that of last financial year.Expected results due to weaker than expected orders from us customers.  Full Article

Regina Miracle FY net profit HK$442.1 million versus HK$337.8 million<2199.HK>
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>: Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 March 2016 <2199.HK> . FY revenue HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$ 4.19 billion . FY net profit HK$442.1 million versus HK$337.8 million . Proposed final dividend per share 5.6 HK cents . Expects to have three additional facilities in Vietnam in operation by 2020 .  Full Article

Regina Miracle International issues positive profit alert<2199.HK>
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd <2199.HK>: positive profit alert <2199.hk> . Group may record increase by more than 30% and 35% in consolidated net profit and adjusted net profit respectively for FY ENDED 31 MAR 2016 . Increase in consolidated net profit and adjusted net profit attributable continual increase in group's turnover and gross profit .  Full Article

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd News

BRIEF-Regina Miracle International says Rmi Vietnam, enters framework agreement with Coteccons

July 24 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd

Earnings vs. Estimates

