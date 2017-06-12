Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake

June 12 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ>2202.HK:* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake .

China Vanke's Sept contract sales at 25.4 bln yuan

China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ><2202.HK> :Says September contract sales at 25.4 billion yuan ($3.81 billion), January-September contract sales at 262.9 billion yuan.

China Vanke says August sales RMB 20.01 billion<000002.SZ>

China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ>: Update regarding sales and newly added development project for the month ended 31 August 2016 <2202.HK> . August sales RMB 20.01 billion . Company has acquired 15 new projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 July 2016 .

Nexua Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund buys China Vanke's shares

China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ><2202.HK> : Nexus Capital Management's Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund has bought 9.5 million H-shares in China Vanke at average HK$19.947 per share on Aug 24 - HKEx disclosure .Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund's holding in China Vanke rises to 11.54 percent from 10.82 percent after transaction - HKEx disclosure.

Nexus Capital Management buys 4.35 mln H-shares in China Vanke - HKEx disclosure

Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure : Nexus Capital Management Limited's Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund has bought 4.35 million H-shares in China Vanke Co Ltd <2202.HK><000002.SZ>, taking holdings to 9.32 percent from 8.99 percent .Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund pays an average of HK$20.828 ($2.69) per share for the stake on August 17.

First Sponsor Group updates on subscription of new shares by China Vanke in Co's unit<000002.SZ>

First Sponsor Group Ltd : Proposed subscription of new shares by China Vanke in first sponsor's subsidiary) . Entered into share subscription agreement with fs Dongguan investment, regent land investment,vanke real estate (Hong Kong) co & sinobird holding . Under the share subscription agreement, vanke and regent are required to inject a shareholders' loan into China co . Entered into an assignment agreement between the co, the target, fs investment holdings limited, regent, vkhk and vanke . RMB625.9 million is cash consideration for the share subscription .

China Vanke says Evergrande Group buys 6.8 pct stake in it at 14.6 bln yuan by Aug. 15

China Vanke <000002.SZ>:Says Evergrande Group has bought 6.8 percent stake (752.7 million shares) in it at 14.6 billion yuan by Aug. 15.

China Vanke to continue to negotiate with shareholders on assets acquisition

China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ><2202.HK> : Says it will continue to negotiate with key shareholders regarding its asset acquisition proposal of Shenzhen Metro's assets .Says it plans to acquire assets related to its business from potential partner with which it signed non-binding letter of intent on Dec 25, 2015.

China Vanke updates on China Evergrande's further acquisition of Vanke A shares<000002.SZ><3333.HK>

China Vanke Co Ltd <000002.SZ>: China vanke-holding announcement regarding China evergrande's further acquisition of vanke a shares <2202.HK> . Says aggregate consideration of the acquisition was approximately RMB14.57 billion . Up to 15 August 2016, China Evergrande through its subsidiaries, have acquired on the market an aggregate of 752.7 million vanke a shares . Noticed China Evergrande published an announcement regarding further acquisition of company's a shares on website of stock exchange of Hong Kong limited .

China Evergrande announces further acquisition of shares in China Vanke<2202.HK><3333.HK>

China Evergrande Group <3333.HK>: Aggregate consideration for the acquisition and the previous acquisition is approximately RMB14.57 bln . Evergrande-discloseable transaction - further acquisition of shares in China Vanke Co., Ltd. . From 8 aug co through units has further acquired on the market an aggregate of 235.8 mln Vanke A shares . Says the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of the Vanke A shares is approximately RMB5.46 bln .