Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 24
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 24. Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology sees 2016 net profit up 0-50 pct
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 2.85 billion yuan to 4.27 billion yuan . Says the net profit of 2015 was 2.85 billion yuan .Comments that improved management is the main reason for the outlook. Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology issues 2016 2nd mid-term bills worth 500 mln yuan
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> :Says it issues 2016 second mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 4.20 percent. Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology says unit planning to invest in venture capital fund in Silicon Valley<002202.SZ>
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: GOLDWIND USA, is planning to invest no more than USD5 million in zpark capital II . Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology's HY net profit rises 16.43 pct<002202.SZ><2208.HK>
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2208.HK> . HY revenue RMB 10.84 billion versus RMB 9.38 billion . HY profit attributable to owners an increase of 16.43% to approximately RMB1.45 billion . Has decided not to recommend payment of interim dividends for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . Currently a structural adjustment of energy sources" . Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology to pay 2015 A shares div on Aug. 12
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> :Says it plans to pay 2015 A shares dividend on Aug. 12. Full Article
Concord New Energy Group updates on contract to purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment<002202.SZ><0182.HK><2208.HK>
Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Discloseable transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment <0182.HK> . Purchase contract regarding the purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment amounting to a total consideration of RMB205.4 million . Says consideration will be payable in cash or by way of issuing acceptance bill of exchange . Says entered into the purchase contract with the supplier, xinjiang goldwind science & technology co . Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology approves re-election of Wang Mengqiu as chairman of supervisory committee<002202.SZ>
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Appointment of chairman of the supervisory committee <2208.HK> . Approved re-election of Wang Mengqiu as the chairman of the supervisory committee . Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology announces management appointments<002202.SZ>
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Wu Gang was re-elected as the chairman of the board . Appointed Wang Haibo as the president . Appointed Huo Changbao CFO . Full Article
Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology issues 1 bln yuan mid-term bills
Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> : Says it issued the first tranche of mid-term bills for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan .Bills are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 5+N years and an interest rate of 5 pct. Full Article