Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 24

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 24.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology sees 2016 net profit up 0-50 pct

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 2.85 billion yuan to 4.27 billion yuan . Says the net profit of 2015 was 2.85 billion yuan .Comments that improved management is the main reason for the outlook.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology issues 2016 2nd mid-term bills worth 500 mln yuan

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> :Says it issues 2016 second mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 4.20 percent.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology says unit planning to invest in venture capital fund in Silicon Valley<002202.SZ>

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: GOLDWIND USA, is planning to invest no more than USD5 million in zpark capital II .

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology's HY net profit rises 16.43 pct<002202.SZ><2208.HK>

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2208.HK> . HY revenue RMB 10.84 billion versus RMB 9.38 billion . HY profit attributable to owners an increase of 16.43% to approximately RMB1.45 billion . Has decided not to recommend payment of interim dividends for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . Currently a structural adjustment of energy sources" .

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology to pay 2015 A shares div on Aug. 12

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> :Says it plans to pay 2015 A shares dividend on Aug. 12.

Concord New Energy Group updates on contract to purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment<002202.SZ><0182.HK><2208.HK>

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Discloseable transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment <0182.HK> . Purchase contract regarding the purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment amounting to a total consideration of RMB205.4 million . Says consideration will be payable in cash or by way of issuing acceptance bill of exchange . Says entered into the purchase contract with the supplier, xinjiang goldwind science & technology co .

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology approves re-election of Wang Mengqiu as chairman of supervisory committee<002202.SZ>

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Appointment of chairman of the supervisory committee <2208.HK> . Approved re-election of Wang Mengqiu as the chairman of the supervisory committee .

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology announces management appointments<002202.SZ>

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ>: Wu Gang was re-elected as the chairman of the board . Appointed Wang Haibo as the president . Appointed Huo Changbao CFO .

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology issues 1 bln yuan mid-term bills

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co Ltd <002202.SZ> : Says it issued the first tranche of mid-term bills for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan .Bills are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 5+N years and an interest rate of 5 pct.