New Concepts says deal to buy 49 pct stake in PT. Dempo Sumber Energi​ ‍terminated

Oct 20 (Reuters) - New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: :Terminates deal to acquire 49 percent equity interest in PT. Dempo Sumber Energi​.Parties entered into termination deed as conditions not fulfilled, $2.92 million to be refunded to unit.

New Concepts Holdings entered into guarantee agreement

July 17 (Reuters) - New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>::Entered into guarantee agreement with CITIC Financial Leasing.Co to provide corporate guarantee for due performance of repayment obligations of debtor to citic financial leasing up to rmb154 million.

New Concepts says Prosper Power entered into share placing agreement

New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: Prosper Power entered into a share placing agreement with Kingston Securities Limited . Placing agent has agreed to,procure purchaser(s) to purchase up to a maximum of 47.5mln shares of HK$0.10 each in capital of company . Prosper Power Group Ltd. Is a substantial shareholder of company .Purchase of shares from Prosper Power at price of HK$2.1 per placing share.

New Concepts announces acquisition of Taiyuan Tianrun Bioenergy Co<2221.HK>

New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of 100% equity interests in Taiyuan Tianrun Bioenergy Co., Ltd. <2221.HK> . Deal for consideration of RMB43.4 million . Purchaser Prime World Ltd entered into acquisition agreement with vendor Taiyuan Runhe Environmental Protection Engineering Co and target co Taiyuan Tianrun Bioenergy Co .

New Concepts Holdings says unit entered into mou with vendors in relation to possible acquisition<2221.HK>

New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: Deal for consideration not exceeding RMB103 million . Says unit, prime world limited, entered into the mou with the vendors in relation to the possible acquisition . Vendors will establish target company and inject all of their equity interests in water treatment companies into target company . Says purchaser (prime world ltd) to acquire, and vendors to sell, aggregate 100% equity interest in target company .

New Concepts says Max Charm enters MOU in relation to possible acquisition<2221.HK>

New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: Mou with the vendors in relation to the possible acquisition . On 2 June 2016 the purchaser,unit, entered into a mou with the vendors . Pursuant to mou, purchaser intended to acquire 51% equity interest in loudi fangsheng environmental technology co. . Deal for consideration not exceeding RMB88 million .Purchaser also intended to acquire 51% interest in loudi fangsheng environmental technology owned by target co for not less than RMB23 million.

New Concepts says Chu Shu Cheong ceased to be chairman of board<2221.HK>

New Concepts Holdings Ltd <2221.HK>: Zhu Yongjun and Qin Shulan have been appointed as executive directors . Chu Shu Cheong ceased to be the chairman of the board but remains as an executive director . So Kin Shing and Lai Mun Yee have resigned as executive directors . Zhu Yongjun has been appointed as the chairman of the board .