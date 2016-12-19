NVC Lighting Holding Ltd (2222.HK)
0.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.86
HK$0.88
HK$0.88
HK$0.86
389,000
4,064,611
HK$1.10
HK$0.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nvc lighting holding ltd says Li Huating has been appointed as vice chairman of company
Nvc Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK> :Li Huating has been appointed as vice chairman of company. Full Article
NVC Lighting receives judgment related to a complaint
NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Recently received a judgment from Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court . Judgment holds, that eight guarantors, including Nvc China, are liable with En Wei Xi for payment to bank of rmb35.497 million . Judgment in relation to complaint .Nvc China has filed an appeal against judgment with Chongqing Higher People's Court, and outcome of appeal is pending. Full Article
NVC Lighting issues positive profit alert<2222.HK>
NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Positive profit alert <2222.HK> . Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a significant increase of approximately 3.7 times . Result due to tightening of its costs control, which resulted in a significant increase of gross profit margin . Full Article
NVC Lighting proposes to issue bonds in principal amount of hk$500 mln<2222.HK>
NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Proposed issue of convertible bonds under general mandate <2222.HK> . The subscription agreement was entered into between the company and the investor . Deal for aggregate principal amount of hk$500 million . Full Article
BRIEF-NVC Lighting Holding to acquire shares of Elec-Tech International
* Will acquire shares of Elec-Tech International Co to amount of no more than RMB110 million on market before 31 Dec 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2seSBT9) Further company coverage: