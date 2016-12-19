Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nvc lighting holding ltd says Li Huating has been appointed as vice chairman of company

NVC Lighting receives judgment related to a complaint

NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Recently received a judgment from Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court . Judgment holds, that eight guarantors, including Nvc China, are liable with En Wei Xi for payment to bank of rmb35.497 million . Judgment in relation to complaint .Nvc China has filed an appeal against judgment with Chongqing Higher People's Court, and outcome of appeal is pending.

NVC Lighting issues positive profit alert<2222.HK>

NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Positive profit alert <2222.HK> . Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a significant increase of approximately 3.7 times . Result due to tightening of its costs control, which resulted in a significant increase of gross profit margin .

NVC Lighting proposes to issue bonds in principal amount of hk$500 mln<2222.HK>

NVC Lighting Holding Ltd <2222.HK>: Proposed issue of convertible bonds under general mandate <2222.HK> . The subscription agreement was entered into between the company and the investor . Deal for aggregate principal amount of hk$500 million .