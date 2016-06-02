Honworld Group Ltd (2226.HK)
2226.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
315,000
Avg. Vol
579,020
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$3.48
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Honworld Group says company entered into subscription agreement<2226.HK>
Honworld Group Ltd <2226.HK>: On 1 June the company, subscriber, subscriber's guarantor, key shine and chen entered into the subscription agreement . Says upon completion, the aggregate net proceeds from the subscription are estimated to be approximately hk$356.1 million . Subscription of new shares under general mandate <2226.HK> . Full Article
Honworld Group says Lao Heng He, Huzhou Chen Shi and CD fund entered investment agreement<2226.HK>
Honworld Group Ltd <2226.HK>: Pursuant to the investment agreement, CD fund agreed to invest RMB133 million in Lao Heng He . Says Lao Heng He, Huzhou Chen Shi and the CD fund entered into the investment agreement . Full Article
BRIEF-Honworld Group informs of share purchase by controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings
* Between Sept. 6 & Sept. 8, controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings bought 405,000 ordinary shares of co from market