(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded West China Cement Limited's (WCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The upgrade is driven by significant improvement in WCC's financial profile, as evident in a substantial decrease in net leverage and return to positi