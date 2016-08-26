Edition:
India

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd (2236.HK)

2236.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.80
Open
HK$1.78
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.75
Volume
1,888,000
Avg. Vol
1,675,113
52-wk High
HK$1.85
52-wk Low
HK$0.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wison Engineering Services HY net profit about RMB20.5 million<2236.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: In near term, energy market is expected to be troubled by the excessive supply and the sluggish economic consumption growth . Profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB20.5 million representing a decrease of 86.4% . Says the directors do not declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB892.2 million representing a decrease of 74.8% . Wison engineering services-"group will still be taking on the harsh market challenges" .  Full Article

Wison Engineering Services enters into leasing agreement<2236.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: Continuing connected transactions 2016 Wison nantong property leasing agreement and 2016 Wison nantong property management services agreement <2236.HK> . Wison Engineering as landlord, entered into the 2016 Wison nantong property leasing agreement . Agreement with Wison nantong as tenant .  Full Article

Wison Engineering Services expects to record decrease in profit, revenue for 6-months<2236.HK>
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: Profit warning <2236.HK> . Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in revenue and profit for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Says substantial decrease is primarily due to various domestic and foreign macroeconomic factors .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd News

» More 2236.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials