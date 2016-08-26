Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: In near term, energy market is expected to be troubled by the excessive supply and the sluggish economic consumption growth . Profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB20.5 million representing a decrease of 86.4% . Says the directors do not declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB892.2 million representing a decrease of 74.8% . Wison engineering services-"group will still be taking on the harsh market challenges" .