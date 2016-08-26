Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd (2236.HK)
1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-1.67%)
HK$1.80
HK$1.78
HK$1.80
HK$1.75
1,888,000
1,675,113
HK$1.85
HK$0.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wison Engineering Services HY net profit about RMB20.5 million<2236.HK>
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: In near term, energy market is expected to be troubled by the excessive supply and the sluggish economic consumption growth . Profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB20.5 million representing a decrease of 86.4% . Says the directors do not declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB892.2 million representing a decrease of 74.8% . Wison engineering services-"group will still be taking on the harsh market challenges" . Full Article
Wison Engineering Services enters into leasing agreement<2236.HK>
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: Continuing connected transactions 2016 Wison nantong property leasing agreement and 2016 Wison nantong property management services agreement <2236.HK> . Wison Engineering as landlord, entered into the 2016 Wison nantong property leasing agreement . Agreement with Wison nantong as tenant . Full Article
Wison Engineering Services expects to record decrease in profit, revenue for 6-months<2236.HK>
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd <2236.HK>: Profit warning <2236.HK> . Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in revenue and profit for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Says substantial decrease is primarily due to various domestic and foreign macroeconomic factors . Full Article