Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>2238.HK:Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities.Says board approves JV with Honda to start AC model production project worth 383.5 mln yuan.Says board approves unit to invest 138 million yuan in logistics project.

Guangzhou Automobile Group receives approval regarding non-public issuance of shares

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>:Received approval in relation to non-public issuance of shares by co from CSRC​.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co says total sales volume for vehicles for Sept was 187,105 units ‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>:Total production volume for vehicles for September 188,066 units ‍​.Total sales volume for vehicles for Sept 187,105 units ‍​.

Guangzhou Automobile Group's 9-mth profit surges, chairman resigns

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS><2238.HK> : Says 9-month net profit up 107.6 percent y/y .Says chairman Zhang Fangyou resigns after he has reached retirement age.

Guangzhou Automobile updates on production and sales volume for August 2016<2238.HK><601238.SS>

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>:In August, total production volume for vehicles 124,938 units; in August total sales volume for vehicles 127,697 units.

Guangzhou Automobile's H1 net profit up 127.5 pct

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS><2238.HK> :Says its H1 net profit up 127.5 percent y/y.

Guangzhou Automobile Group says in July, total sales volume for vehicles 131,154 units<2238.HK><601238.SS>

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>: In July, total production volume for vehicles 139,784 units; . In July total sales volume for vehicles 131,154 units .

Guangzhou Automobile says in June, total sales volume for vehicles was 136,776 units<2238.HK><601238.SS>

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS>: June 2016 total production volume for vehicles 133,695 units versus 112,848 units . June total sales volume for vehicles 136,776 units versus 107,419 units .

GAC Group's units to issue debt financing instruments, plan vehicle projects

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd <601238.SS><2238.HK> : Says board approves unit GAC Business to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($210.78 million) medium-term notes, up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper . Says board approves unit GAC Component to issue up to 1.8 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper . Says board approves JV on SUV project with investment 379.7 million yuan .Says board approves unit on vehicle projects with investment 589.8 million yuan.

Guangzhou Automobile Group to pay 2015 dividend on June 21

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. <601238.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 20 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21.