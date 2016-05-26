Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd (2255.HK)
2255.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.94
HK$1.94
Open
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.97
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.92
HK$1.92
Volume
1,095,000
1,095,000
Avg. Vol
1,779,068
1,779,068
52-wk High
HK$2.07
HK$2.07
52-wk Low
HK$1.55
HK$1.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Haichang Ocean Park says Liu Jiabin has taken over as joint president<2255.HK>
Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd <2255.HK>:Says Liu Jiabin has taken over the main responsibilities of Qu Naiqiang as joint president of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-Haichang Ocean Park signs cooperation agreement with Country Garden Holdings
* Entered into a project cooperation framework agreement with Country Garden Holdings Company Limited