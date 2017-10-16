Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Youyuan International Holdings to issue convertible bonds of HK$200 mln​ principal amount

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>::‍Proposed issue of 4.5 percent guaranteed convertible bond in principal amount of HK$200 million due 2018​.Deal at an initial conversion price of HK$4.4625 per conversion share​.‍Net proceeds from subscription are estimated to be about HK$194.3 million​.

Youyuan International Holdings says HY revenue RMB982.3 million

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>::HY revenue increased by approximately 18.9% to RMB982.3 million.HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of co increased by about 65.3% to RMB219.8 million.HY profit & total comprehensive income for period attributable to owners of co RMB219.8 million versus RMB 133 million.

Youyuan international updates on possible acquisition of further equity interest in Xin Wing<2268.HK>

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>: Inside information - possible acquisition of further equity interest in Xin Wing constituting notifiable and connected transaction <2268.HK> . Xi Yuan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the target group and Ke entered into the MOU . Upon completion, Xin Wing will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xi Yuan . US$38,830 per class a ordinary share, and the total consideration of US$151.4 million shall be payable in cash .

Youyuan International Holdings acquires equity interest in Xin Wing<2268.HK>

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>: Major transaction - further acquisition of equity interest in Xin Wing <2268.HK> . Says deal for a total consideration of USD76.1 million . Consideration payable by xi yuan will be funded by internal resources and external borrowings . Says Xi Yuan issued offer to purchase equity interest of 20.0% in Xin Wing held by cathay fund .