Youyuan International Holdings Ltd (2268.HK)
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.13 (+2.95%)
HK$4.40
HK$4.39
HK$4.62
HK$4.37
10,901,553
6,603,339
HK$4.62
HK$1.66
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Youyuan International Holdings to issue convertible bonds of HK$200 mln principal amount
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>::Proposed issue of 4.5 percent guaranteed convertible bond in principal amount of HK$200 million due 2018.Deal at an initial conversion price of HK$4.4625 per conversion share.Net proceeds from subscription are estimated to be about HK$194.3 million. Full Article
Youyuan International Holdings says HY revenue RMB982.3 million
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>::HY revenue increased by approximately 18.9% to RMB982.3 million.HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of co increased by about 65.3% to RMB219.8 million.HY profit & total comprehensive income for period attributable to owners of co RMB219.8 million versus RMB 133 million. Full Article
Youyuan international updates on possible acquisition of further equity interest in Xin Wing<2268.HK>
Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>: Inside information - possible acquisition of further equity interest in Xin Wing constituting notifiable and connected transaction <2268.HK> . Xi Yuan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the target group and Ke entered into the MOU . Upon completion, Xin Wing will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xi Yuan . US$38,830 per class a ordinary share, and the total consideration of US$151.4 million shall be payable in cash . Full Article
Youyuan International Holdings acquires equity interest in Xin Wing<2268.HK>
Youyuan International Holdings Ltd <2268.HK>: Major transaction - further acquisition of equity interest in Xin Wing <2268.HK> . Says deal for a total consideration of USD76.1 million . Consideration payable by xi yuan will be funded by internal resources and external borrowings . Says Xi Yuan issued offer to purchase equity interest of 20.0% in Xin Wing held by cathay fund . Full Article