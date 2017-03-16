Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huarong Investment Stock's unit enters into credit framework agreement

Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Ltd <2277.HK> : Unit entered into credit framework agreement . Consideration of not more than RMB 100 million . Pursuant to deal lessor agreed to purchase certain automobiles, being leased assets .Lessee is Shenzhen Yestock Automobile Service Co., Ltd. And lessor is Zhongju (Shenzhen) Financial Leasing Co. Ltd..

Chun Sing Engineering redesignates Yeung Chun Wai Anthony as Vice-Chairman<2277.HK>

Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Ltd <2277.HK>: Qin ling has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director and appointed as the chairman . Yeung Chun Wai Anthony has been re-designated from the Chairman to the Vice-Chairman of the board .

Chun Sing Engineering says unit acquires entire issued share capital of Goldyard Finance<2277.HK>

Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Ltd <2277.HK>: Eng-business update - money lending business <2277.HK> . Says unit Jumbo Riches Limited acquired the entire issued share capital of Goldyard Finance Limited .

Chun Sing Engineering Holdings appoints Yeung Chun Wai Anthony as Chairman<2277.HK>

Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Ltd <2277.HK>: Eng-change of the chairman of the board, executive director and chairman of the nomination committee <2277.HK> . Leung Kam Chuen has resigned as the chairman . Yeung Chun Wai Anthony has been appointed as the Chairman of the board, an executive director .