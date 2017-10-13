Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HC International Inc says ‍Liu Jun has been appointed as CEO

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hc International Inc <2280.HK>:‍Guo Jiang will resign as CEO and will be appointed as chairman of board ​.‍Liu Jun will be appointed as chief executive officer​.‍Guo Fansheng will resign as chairman of board​.

HC International ‍says Liu Jun acquires 1 MLN shares of Co for HK$6.4 million ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hc International Inc <2280.HK>:‍Executive director Liu Jun acquired 1 million shares of co for aggregate consideration of HK$6.4 million ​.

HC International says q3 completed gross merchandise volume of about RMB10.4 billion

HC International Inc <2280.HK>:In q3 of 2016, group's completed gross merchandise volume amounted to approximately RMB10.4 billion.

HC international approves share repurchase program

Hc International Inc <2280.HK> : Approved a share repurchase program pursuant to which company will repurchase, from open market, shares of co .Repurchase program for consideration of not more than hk$200 million.

HC International Inc updates on termination agreements

HC International Inc <2280.HK> : Termination Agreements Of (1) Discloseable Transaction And Connected Transaction: Proposed Disposal Of Xizang Ruijing; And (2) Connected Transaction: Proposed Off-market Share Buy-backs . Following termination in respect of framework agreement, parties entered into termination agreements to terminate agreements .Guo, Liu, Beijing Huicong Construction And Xizang Ruijing entered into a termination agreement to terminate equity transfer agreement.

BRIEF-HC International says co is in discussions with Digital China Holdings regarding possible acquisition (Aug 17)

HC International Inc says co is in discussions with Digital China Holdings regarding possible acquisition<2280.HK>

HC International Inc says HY revenue RMB465.8 mln, increased by about RMB 74.7 mln<2280.HK>

HC International Inc <2280.HK>: HY revenue was approximately RMB465.8 million, increased by approximately rmb74.7million . No dividends was paid or declared by the company during the period . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company was approximately RMB29.0 million, representing a decrease of 29.4% .

HC International says unit to acquire 9.4 mln shares of Digital China<0861.HK><2280.HK>

HC International Inc <2280.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of shares of digital China <2280.HK> . Deal for the purchase price of HK$56.4 million . Unit entered into the share purchase agreement with the vendor . Pursuant to which the purchaser has agreed to acquire 9.4 million purchase shares of Digital China .

HC International says Guo Jiang acquired 2 million shares of co<2280.HK>

HC International Inc <2280.HK>: Guo jiang, chief executive officer and executive director, acquired 2 million shares of company for hk$9.8 million .