MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK)

2282.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$17.66
Open
HK$17.66
Day's High
HK$17.86
Day's Low
HK$17.38
Volume
4,191,210
Avg. Vol
7,022,938
52-wk High
HK$19.10
52-wk Low
HK$12.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MGM Resorts says through GPM's unit, Pansy Ho acquired 4 mln shares of co's Tracinda Corp
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

MGM Resorts International : Company has been informed that through GPM's unit, Pansy Ho acquired 4 million shares of co's stock from Tracinda Corp .Pansy Ho owns approximately 4.8 pct of outstanding common stock of company.  Full Article

MGM Resorts prices $500,000,000 in senior notes
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

MGM Resorts International : MGM Resorts International prices $500,000,000 in senior notes .Priced a public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2026 at par.  Full Article

MGM Resorts International to up stake in MGM China Holdings
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

MGM Resorts International: MGM Resorts International to increase its stake in MGM China Holdings Limited . To acquire additional 4.95% of outstanding ordinary shares of MGM China, will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares . Will issue to grand paradise Macau 7,060,492 shares of its common stock and pay cash consideration of $100 million . Upon completion of transactions, ho would own approximately 4.8% of outstanding common stock of MGM resorts . MGM resorts international says to acquire 188.1 million ordinary shares of its subsidiary MGM China Holdings Limited from grand paradise Macau . Will acquire an additional 4.95% of outstanding common shares of MGM China and will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares . Pansy ho has entered into agreement to acquire 4 million shares of MGM Resorts stock at $25/share from Tracinda Corporation .In addition, company has agreed to pay GPM (or its nominee) a deferred cash payment of $50 million.  Full Article

MGM Resorts reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

MGM Resorts International : MGM Resorts International reports strong second quarter financial and operating results . Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items . Casino revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased less than 1% compared to same period in prior year . Qtrly revenue $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion . Increased profit growth plan target by 33% to $400 million . MGM Resorts International qtrly rooms revenue at company's domestic resorts increased 2% . Qtrly MGM China net revenues of $452 million, a 19% decrease compared to prior year quarter .Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

BRIEF- MGM China Holdings updates on opening of MGM Cotai

* ‍On august 23, 2017, typhoon Hato struck South China and severely battered Macau​

