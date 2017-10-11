Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd <2298.HK>:Cheng Zuming acquired 1 million ordinary shares of Co for average price of about HK$3.05768 per share​.

Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd <2298.HK>: For six months ended june 30, 2016, board estimated that net profit for the period would decrease by about 35% to 40% . Cosmo lady-profit warning <2298.hk> . Expected result due to more cautious consuming sentiment amid slowdown in China'S economic development .