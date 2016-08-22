Edition:
66.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.70 (+1.07%)
HK$65.30
HK$65.35
HK$66.00
HK$65.00
799,487
3,341,314
HK$67.80
HK$45.35

Latest Key Developments

Shenzhou International reports HY net profit RMB1.45 bln, up 29.4%<2313.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.45 billion, up 29.4% . HY sales amounted to approximately RMB6.95 billion, representing an increase of 24.6% .Directors did not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June.  Full Article

Shenzhou International updates on proposed disposal of Maxwin (B.V.I.) Ltd<2313.HK>
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Voluntary announcement proposed disposal of maxwin (b.v.i.) limited <2313.HK> . in negotiation with potential purchasers in relation to disposal of entire issued share capital in maxwin (b.v.i.) ltd .  Full Article

Shenzhou International Group says Shenzhou Anhui,Shenzhou Properties entered into agreement<2313.HK>
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of property to be used as staffquarters . Shenzhou Anhui and Shenzhou Properties entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Deal for RMB134 million .  Full Article

Shenzhou International $410 mln share sale prices near bottom of range

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday two key shareholders will sell shares worth HK$3.22 billion ($410 million) in a private placement to institutional and other investors.

