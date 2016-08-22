Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (2313.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shenzhou International reports HY net profit RMB1.45 bln, up 29.4%<2313.HK>
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.45 billion, up 29.4% . HY sales amounted to approximately RMB6.95 billion, representing an increase of 24.6% .Directors did not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June. Full Article
Shenzhou International updates on proposed disposal of Maxwin (B.V.I.) Ltd<2313.HK>
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Voluntary announcement proposed disposal of maxwin (b.v.i.) limited <2313.HK> . in negotiation with potential purchasers in relation to disposal of entire issued share capital in maxwin (b.v.i.) ltd . Full Article
Shenzhou International Group says Shenzhou Anhui,Shenzhou Properties entered into agreement<2313.HK>
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of property to be used as staffquarters . Shenzhou Anhui and Shenzhou Properties entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Deal for RMB134 million . Full Article
Shenzhou International $410 mln share sale prices near bottom of range
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday two key shareholders will sell shares worth HK$3.22 billion ($410 million) in a private placement to institutional and other investors.