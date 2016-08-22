Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd <2313.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.45 billion, up 29.4% . HY sales amounted to approximately RMB6.95 billion, representing an increase of 24.6% .Directors did not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June.