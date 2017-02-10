Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing signs agreements with Lee & Man Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd <2314.HK> :dongguan finished goods agreement and dongguan steam and electricity agreement were entered into between group and Lee & Man Manufacturing Group.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing's unit signs deal for purchase of a yacht

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd <2314.HK> : Vendor and purchaser entered into agreement whereby vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to purchase yacht . deal for consideration of hk$70.2 million . Vendor is Lee & Man Realty Investment Limited .Purchaser is Vantage Dragon Limited.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing says Lee kwok enters facility agreements<2314.HK>

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd <2314.HK>: Says Lee kwok entered into the facility agreements . Two facility agreements are in respect of two separate term loan facilities of hk$2 billion each . Deal with two consortiums of lenders, one with Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd as agent and other with Hang Seng Bank Ltd as agent .

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing says HY net profit increased by 27.7pct to HK$1.43 bln<2314.HK>

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd <2314.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2314.HK> . HY revenue decreased by 3.8% to HK$8.37 billion as compared to the last corresponding period . Declared interim dividend of HK11.0 cents per share . Manufacturing -HY net profit increased by 27.7% to HK$1.43 billion . Paper production project in Vietnam - with an annual production capacity of 400,000 tons - expected to begin operation in Q4 2016 . With demand for packaging paper in China expected to grow steadily in long run,group is confident about outlook of paper industry .