Ping An Bank announces change in accounting policy

Oct 23(Reuters) - Ping An Bank Co Ltd <000001.SZ>:Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 16—government subsidies, effective June 12.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China updates on 9-mth premium income of life insurance business

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <601318.SS>::9-mnth total accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB313.93 billion .

Yuxing Infotech Investment says co further disposed 1.2 million Ping An H shares

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd <601318.SS>:Co further disposed 1.2 million Ping An H shares in series of transactions for gross sale proceeds of about HK$76.9 million​.

Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK>:Buys 117.938 million shares of ICBC <<<1398.HK>>> at an average price per share of HK$6.3286 on Oct 9 - HKEx filing.Ping An Life Insurance owns 6.07 percent stake in ICBC after transaction from 5.93 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to pay A shares div for H1 FY 2017 on Sep. 4

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <601318.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/share for H1 2017 to shareholders of record on Sep. 1 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sep. 4 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 4 .

Ping An Insurance's H1 profit up 6.5 pct y/y at 43.4 bln yuan

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <601318.SS><2318.HK>:Says H1 net profit at 43.4 billion yuan ($6.51 billion) versus net profit 40.8 billion yuan year ago.

Ping An Insurance says HY net profit attributable to shareholders rises 6.5 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd <601318.SS>:hy gross written premiums rmb 341,390 million versus rmb 256,873 million.hy net earned premium rmb 321,171 million versus rmb 243,623 million.hy net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 6.5% year on year to rmb43,427 million.Interim dividend of rmb0.50 per share for the six months ended june 30, 2017.

Ping An Bank issues 2017 financial bonds worth 15 bln yuan

July 24 (Reuters) - Ping An Bank Co Ltd <000001.SZ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 financial bonds worth 15 billion yuan .

Ping An Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 21

July 17(Reuters) - Ping An Bank Co Ltd <000001.SZ> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 20.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 21 and the dividend will be paid on July 21.

Yuxing InfoTech Investment updates on acqusition and disposal of Ping An shares<2318.HK><601318.SS><8005.HK>

Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Ltd <8005.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal and acquisition of listed securities <8005.HK> . Pursuant to announcement made on 28th June, group has further disposed a total of about 7.46 million Ping An A shares . Aggregate gross sale proceeds of the disposal is approximately RMB255.4 million . Group acquired a total of 7.5 million Ping An H shares for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$301.1 million .