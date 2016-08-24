Edition:
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)

2319.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$21.60
Open
HK$21.50
Day's High
HK$21.65
Day's Low
HK$21.15
Volume
13,632,194
Avg. Vol
11,686,782
52-wk High
HK$23.10
52-wk Low
HK$13.94

China Mengniu Dairy says HY net profit RMB 1.08 bln<2319.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2319.HK> . HY net profit RMB 1.08 billion versus RMB 1.34 billion a year ago . Dairy industry is facing severe challenges . HY revenue RMB27.26 billion versus RMB 25.56BLN . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

China Mengniu Dairy announces appointment of chairman of the board
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:Change of directors and chairman of the board; change of chairman of the nomination committee; and resignation of vice-chairman of the board.Says Ning Gaoning resigned as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Ma Jianping was appointed as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Says Yu Xubo resigned as the vice-chairman of the board with effect from 19 February 2016.  Full Article

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd News

BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei

* China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2w4eNhj] Further company coverage:

