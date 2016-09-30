Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BEP International expects to record net loss for 5-mnth period from April-Aug 2016

BEP International Holdings Ltd <2326.HK> : inside Information Business Review For The Period From 1 April 2016 To 31 August 2016 . Expected result due to decrease in revenue and gross profit margin for sourcing and sale of metal minerals .Group is expected to record an unaudited net loss for five months period 2016.

BEP International Holdings says FY net profit HK$177.7 mln vs HK$17.2 mln<2326.HK>

BEP International Holdings Ltd <2326.HK>: FY net profit hk$177.7 mln vs hk$17.2 mln . Resolved to recommend a final dividend of hk0.1 cent per share for the year ended 31 march 2016 . FY revenue hk$2.27 bln vs hk$634 mln . "Group is not optimistic about the demand and prices of metal minerals and related industrial materials" .

BEP International appoints Wang Zhonghe as Vice-Chairman<2326.HK>

BEP International Holdings Ltd <2326.HK>: Appointment of executive director and vice-chairman of the company <2326.HK> . Says Wang Zhonghe has been appointed as an executive director and the Vice-Chairman of the company .