PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK)

2328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
HK$14.92
Open
HK$15.04
Day's High
HK$15.22
Day's Low
HK$14.88
Volume
21,592,530
Avg. Vol
27,376,102
52-wk High
HK$15.76
52-wk Low
HK$11.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PICC Property And Casualty's 9-month ‍direct premium income rmb261,633 mln​
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>:9-month ‍direct premium income rmb261,633 million​.  Full Article

PICC Property and Casualty says Jan-July direct premium income RMB205.21 bln
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>:Direct premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 31 July 2017 was RMB205,213 million.  Full Article

PICC Property and Casualty HY net profit RMB 10.65 bln vs RMB 14.42 bln<2328.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2328.HK> . HY net profit RMB 10.65 billion versus RMB 14.42 billion . HY net earned premiums RMB 129.16 billion versus RMB 115.74 billion . No interim dividend was proposed by the board of directors in respect of the interim period for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Company and subsidiaries expect that they can meet their working capital needs in the future with cash generated from operating activities .  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China announces Jan-July premiums income derived from PICC Property and Casualty<1339.HK><2328.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co derived from PICC Property and Casualty for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2016 were RMB184.47 billion .  Full Article

PICC P&C says Lin Zhiyong appointed as vice chairman of board and president<2328.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: ...more changes in director, vice chairman and president, changes in compositions of board committees <2328.HK> . Guo Shengchen resigned as an executive director, vice chairman of the board and the president of the company . Board has appointed lin zhiyong, an executive director and originally an executive vice president of the company . Lin Zhiyong appointed as vice chairman of board and the president of the company .  Full Article

Wuhu Yaxia Automobile to cooperate on motor vehicle insurance with PICC P&C
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Wuhu Yaxia Automobile Corp <002607.SZ>: Says it signed cooperation agreement with PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK> (PICC P&C) .Says two entities to cooperate on motor vehicle insurance.  Full Article

PICC Property and Casualty announces subscription of shares in PICC Health<2328.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Connected transaction subscription of shares in PICC health <2328.HK> . PICC health shall increase its capital by way of issuance of new shares. . Picc property and casualty co -co entered into the capital increase agreement with PICC Health and the current shareholders of PICC health . Consideration of approximately RMB2.50 billion .  Full Article

PICC P&C says co and PICC AMC entered into the Asset Management Agreement<2328.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Continuing connected transaction asset management agreement <2328.HK> . Company and PICC AMC entered into the Asset Management Agreement to extend the Original Asset Management Arrangement . Asset management agreement for a term of three years commencing from 1 July 2016 .  Full Article

PICC Property and Casualty says direct premium income of company from Jan to May was RMB132.02 bln<2328.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Direct premium income of the company for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 May 2016 was RMB132.02 billion .  Full Article

PICC Property and Casualty Co updates on renewal of the cooperation agreement with ZSIB<2328.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Continuing connected transaction renewal of the cooperation agreement with zsib <2328.HK> . On 17 June 2016, co and zsib renewed cooperation agreement for a term of three years commencing from 17 June 2016 . Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, the co and zsib will cooperate within prescribed scope of insurance businesses .  Full Article

