Oct 20 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>:9-month ‍direct premium income rmb261,633 million​.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>:Direct premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 31 July 2017 was RMB205,213 million.

PICC Property and Casualty HY net profit RMB 10.65 bln vs RMB 14.42 bln<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2328.HK> . HY net profit RMB 10.65 billion versus RMB 14.42 billion . HY net earned premiums RMB 129.16 billion versus RMB 115.74 billion . No interim dividend was proposed by the board of directors in respect of the interim period for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Company and subsidiaries expect that they can meet their working capital needs in the future with cash generated from operating activities .

People's Insurance Group of China announces Jan-July premiums income derived from PICC Property and Casualty<1339.HK><2328.HK>

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co derived from PICC Property and Casualty for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2016 were RMB184.47 billion .

PICC P&C says Lin Zhiyong appointed as vice chairman of board and president<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: ...more changes in director, vice chairman and president, changes in compositions of board committees <2328.HK> . Guo Shengchen resigned as an executive director, vice chairman of the board and the president of the company . Board has appointed lin zhiyong, an executive director and originally an executive vice president of the company . Lin Zhiyong appointed as vice chairman of board and the president of the company .

Wuhu Yaxia Automobile to cooperate on motor vehicle insurance with PICC P&C

Wuhu Yaxia Automobile Corp <002607.SZ>: Says it signed cooperation agreement with PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK> (PICC P&C) .Says two entities to cooperate on motor vehicle insurance.

PICC Property and Casualty announces subscription of shares in PICC Health<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Connected transaction subscription of shares in PICC health <2328.HK> . PICC health shall increase its capital by way of issuance of new shares. . Picc property and casualty co -co entered into the capital increase agreement with PICC Health and the current shareholders of PICC health . Consideration of approximately RMB2.50 billion .

PICC P&C says co and PICC AMC entered into the Asset Management Agreement<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Continuing connected transaction asset management agreement <2328.HK> . Company and PICC AMC entered into the Asset Management Agreement to extend the Original Asset Management Arrangement . Asset management agreement for a term of three years commencing from 1 July 2016 .

PICC Property and Casualty says direct premium income of company from Jan to May was RMB132.02 bln<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Direct premium income of the company for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 May 2016 was RMB132.02 billion .

PICC Property and Casualty Co updates on renewal of the cooperation agreement with ZSIB<2328.HK>

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd <2328.HK>: Continuing connected transaction renewal of the cooperation agreement with zsib <2328.HK> . On 17 June 2016, co and zsib renewed cooperation agreement for a term of three years commencing from 17 June 2016 . Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, the co and zsib will cooperate within prescribed scope of insurance businesses .