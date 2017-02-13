Edition:
Guorui Properties Ltd (2329.HK)

2329.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+5.26%)
Prev Close
HK$2.28
Open
HK$2.33
Day's High
HK$2.42
Day's Low
HK$2.25
Volume
3,589,000
Avg. Vol
1,178,774
52-wk High
HK$2.84
52-wk Low
HK$2.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guorui Properties Ltd says Jan contracted sales about RMB437 mln
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>:In January 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB437 million.  Full Article

Guorui properties says group achieved contracted sales of about RMB832 million in Sept
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK> :In September 2016, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB832 million.  Full Article

Guorui Properties says HY net profit for the reporting period was RMB1 billion<2329.HK>
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: HY net profit for the reporting period was RMB1 billion . Says HY revenue RMB3.66 billion versus RMB 2.59 billion . The directors of the company have determined that no dividend will be paid in respect of the interim period .  Full Article

Guorui Properties achieves contracted sales of approximately RMB1.10 billion in July<2329.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <2329.HK> . Says is pleased to announce that, in July 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.10 billion .  Full Article

Guorui Properties recorded June sales of RMB2.28 bln<2329.HK>
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <2329.HK> . June sales RMB 2.28 billion .  Full Article

Guorui Properties updates on unaudited operating statistics for May 2016<2329.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <2329.HK> . Says in May 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB663 million .  Full Article

Guorui Properties says April contracted sales of approximately RMB1.03 bln<2329.HK>
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <2329.HK> . In April 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.03 billion .  Full Article

