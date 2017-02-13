Guorui Properties Ltd (2329.HK)
2.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.12 (+5.26%)
HK$2.28
HK$2.33
HK$2.42
HK$2.25
3,589,000
1,178,774
HK$2.84
HK$2.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Guorui Properties Ltd says Jan contracted sales about RMB437 mln
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>:In January 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB437 million. Full Article
Guorui properties says group achieved contracted sales of about RMB832 million in Sept
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK> :In September 2016, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB832 million. Full Article
Guorui Properties says HY net profit for the reporting period was RMB1 billion<2329.HK>
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: HY net profit for the reporting period was RMB1 billion . Says HY revenue RMB3.66 billion versus RMB 2.59 billion . The directors of the company have determined that no dividend will be paid in respect of the interim period . Full Article
Guorui Properties achieves contracted sales of approximately RMB1.10 billion in July<2329.HK>
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <2329.HK> . Says is pleased to announce that, in July 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.10 billion . Full Article
Guorui Properties recorded June sales of RMB2.28 bln<2329.HK>
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <2329.HK> . June sales RMB 2.28 billion . Full Article
Guorui Properties updates on unaudited operating statistics for May 2016<2329.HK>
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <2329.HK> . Says in May 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB663 million . Full Article
Guorui Properties says April contracted sales of approximately RMB1.03 bln<2329.HK>
Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <2329.HK> . In April 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.03 billion . Full Article
BRIEF-Guorui Properties' August contracted sales RMB713 mln
* August contracted sales of approximately rmb713 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2f8CSh7) Further company coverage: