Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>:In January 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB437 million.

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK> :In September 2016, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB832 million.

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: HY net profit for the reporting period was RMB1 billion . Says HY revenue RMB3.66 billion versus RMB 2.59 billion . The directors of the company have determined that no dividend will be paid in respect of the interim period .

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <2329.HK> . Says is pleased to announce that, in July 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.10 billion .

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <2329.HK> . June sales RMB 2.28 billion .

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <2329.HK> . Says in May 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB663 million .

Guorui Properties Ltd <2329.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <2329.HK> . In April 2016, the group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1.03 billion .