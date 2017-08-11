Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>:For quarter, in respect of li-ning point-of-sales (POS) , same store sales for overall platform registered a low-single-digit decrease​.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>:HY revenue increased by 11 percent to RMB3,996 million.HY net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 67 pct to RMB189 million.Board did not propose interim dividend for six months ended 30 June, 2017.

Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue increased by 13 pct to RMB3.60 billion . Says HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB113 million, improved from losses of RMB29 million . Board did not propose interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 and 2015 .