Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Li Ning says for POS, same store sales for overall platform posts low-single-digit decrease quarterly
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>:For quarter, in respect of li-ning point-of-sales (POS) , same store sales for overall platform registered a low-single-digit decrease. Full Article
Li Ning says HY net profit attributable rose 67 pct to RMB189 mln
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>:HY revenue increased by 11 percent to RMB3,996 million.HY net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 67 pct to RMB189 million.Board did not propose interim dividend for six months ended 30 June, 2017. Full Article
Li Ning Co HY net profit RMB113 mln<2331.HK>
Li Ning Co Ltd <2331.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue increased by 13 pct to RMB3.60 billion . Says HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB113 million, improved from losses of RMB29 million . Board did not propose interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 and 2015 . Full Article
Another robust half year for China sportswear firm Li Ning, online sales help
HONG KONG, Aug 11 Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd on Friday reported a 67 percent jump in half yearly profit, its fourth such rise in a row, helped by strong online sales and tight inventory controls.