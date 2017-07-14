Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Weichai Power to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 21

July 14 (Reuters) - Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 21.

Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>:Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend.

Weichai Power raises stake in Germany's KION

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ><2338.HK> : Says it has bought about 3.3 million shares in its Germany's unit KION Group AG for about 180 million euros ($190.08 million) .Says it has increased its shareholding in KION to 43.26 percent from about 40.23 percent after transaction.

Weichai Power to pay 2016 H1 div on Oct. 20

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ> :Says it plans to pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for H1 2016, on Oct. 20.

Weichai Power enters into equity transfer agreement

Weichai Power-connected Transaction Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest In Weichai Medium <2338.HK> : Entered into equity transfer agreement with Weichai Holdings . Co has conditionally agreed to acquire, and Weichai Holdings has conditionally agreed to sell, entire equity interest in weichai medium . Deal for consideration of RMB252.9 million .Consideration to be funded out of group's financial resources and/or borrowings.

Weichai Power's H1 net profit up 8.5 pct

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ><2338.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 8.5 percent y/y at 1.05 billion yuan ($157.32 million).

Weichai Power to pay 2015 A shares div on July 29

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ> :Says it plans to pay 2015 A shares dividends on July 29.

Weichai Power updates on subscription of shares in Kion Group AG<000338.SZ>

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>: Discloseable transaction subscription of shares in Kion Group AG <2338.HK> . Company entered into an agreement with Kion . Says consideration payable by the company to Kion in respect of the subscription shall be approximately EUR275.6 million . Says consideration expected to be funded by borrowings . Number of the new Kion shares to be issued by Kion under the said share issuance represents 10% of the issued share capital of Kion .

Kion Group AG places new shares in amount of 10 pct of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share

Kion Group AG: Places new shares in the amount of 10 per cent of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share . 9.9 million new shares were placed at a price of eur 46.44 each . 5.9 million new shares, corresponding to 60 per cent of the new shares, will be acquired by Weichai Power .Total gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to eur 459.3 million.

Weichai Power Co says unit entered into an agreement with Kion Group<000338.SZ><2338.HK>

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>: Unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement . The consideration for the purchase of the sale securities under the sale and purchase agreement is expected to be US$2.1 billion . Underlying business to be acquired is the advanced material handling automation solutions business operated by DH Services .