Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd <2342.HK>: Jiafu holdings,entered into the joint venture agreement . Deal for US$91.8 million . Agreement with the lao government . Jiafu holdings shall acquire a 51% interest in etl . Co will make the capital contribution of approximately US$50 million to fund Jiafu Holdings to acquire the 51% interest in ETL .

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd <2342.HK>: ...more resignation of executive director, group chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative and appointment of acting group chief financial officer <2342.HK> . Tong Chak Wai, Wilson tendered resignation as an executive director and as the group chief financial officer . Says Chang Fei Fu has been appointed by the board as the acting group chief financial officer with effect immediately .