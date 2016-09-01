Edition:
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (2342.HK)

2342.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.43HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.47
Day's Low
HK$1.43
Volume
12,277,068
Avg. Vol
10,972,086
52-wk High
HK$1.66
52-wk Low
HK$1.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comba Telecom Systems says Jiafu Holdings enters joint venture agreement<2342.HK>
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd <2342.HK>: Jiafu holdings,entered into the joint venture agreement . Deal for US$91.8 million . Agreement with the lao government . Jiafu holdings shall acquire a 51% interest in etl . Co will make the capital contribution of approximately US$50 million to fund Jiafu Holdings to acquire the 51% interest in ETL .  Full Article

Comba Telecom Systems appoints Chang Fei Fu as acting group CFO<2342.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd <2342.HK>: ...more resignation of executive director, group chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative and appointment of acting group chief financial officer <2342.HK> . Tong Chak Wai, Wilson tendered resignation as an executive director and as the group chief financial officer . Says Chang Fei Fu has been appointed by the board as the acting group chief financial officer with effect immediately .  Full Article

BRIEF-Comba Telecom Systems Holdings succeedes in defending allegations made by Andrew in Brazil

* Brazilian appellate court rules in favour of group regarding appeal made by Andrew

Earnings vs. Estimates

