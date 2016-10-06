Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd (2343.HK)
2343.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.60%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$1.87
HK$1.87
Open
HK$1.85
HK$1.85
Day's High
HK$1.86
HK$1.86
Day's Low
HK$1.82
HK$1.82
Volume
21,772,106
21,772,106
Avg. Vol
24,732,019
24,732,019
52-wk High
HK$2.03
HK$2.03
52-wk Low
HK$1.07
HK$1.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd issues quarterly update
Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd <2343.HK>: In first half of 2017, will be relocating co's hong kong headquarters out of hong kong's central business district . "based on these expected losses, additional disposal losses or impairments on remaining towage assets are possible at year end" . "dry bulk market remains challenging with average industry freight earnings at loss-making levels" .Expected that global dry bulk fleet will still register a small net growth in capacity for full year 2016. Full Article