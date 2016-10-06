Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd <2343.HK>: In first half of 2017, will be relocating co's hong kong headquarters out of hong kong's central business district . "based on these expected losses, additional disposal losses or impairments on remaining towage assets are possible at year end" . "dry bulk market remains challenging with average industry freight earnings at loss-making levels" .Expected that global dry bulk fleet will still register a small net growth in capacity for full year 2016.