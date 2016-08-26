Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd <2348.HK>: Says HY profit attributable RMB131.5 million versus RMB 154.3 million . Says the board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk$0.03 per share .Says HY revenue RMB 418.4 million versus RMB 488.8 million.

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd <2348.HK>: Pharma-business updates termination of master agency agreement . Says Suzhou Dawnrays and Agency agreed to terminate national master agency agreement with effect from July 2016 . Updates in relation to sales of 0.5mg "Leiyide" manufactured by company's unit .