Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd (2348.HK)
2348.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.25 (+5.45%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.85
Day's Low
HK$4.64
Volume
928,000
Avg. Vol
539,858
52-wk High
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.21
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical says HY profit attributable RMB131.5 mln vs RMB 154.3 mln<2348.HK>
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd <2348.HK>: Says HY profit attributable RMB131.5 million versus RMB 154.3 million . Says the board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk$0.03 per share .Says HY revenue RMB 418.4 million versus RMB 488.8 million. Full Article
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical says Suzhou Dawnrays terminates master agency agreement with party<2348.HK>
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd <2348.HK>: Pharma-business updates termination of master agency agreement . Says Suzhou Dawnrays and Agency agreed to terminate national master agency agreement with effect from July 2016 . Updates in relation to sales of 0.5mg "Leiyide" manufactured by company's unit . Full Article
BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud
* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud