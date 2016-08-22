Baoye Group Co Ltd (2355.HK)
2355.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$5.58
Open
HK$5.58
Day's High
HK$5.59
Day's Low
HK$5.52
Volume
82,000
Avg. Vol
242,486
52-wk High
HK$6.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.36
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Baoye Group says HY net profit RMB261.0 mln<2355.HK>
Baoye Group Co Ltd <2355.HK>: Board resolved not to declare any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB261.0 million versus RMB238.3 million . Says HY revenue RMB 10.85 billion versus RMB 9.07 billion . Full Article
Baoye Group says it resolved to repurchase some listed H shares<2355.HK>
Baoye Group Co Ltd <2355.HK>: Resolved to repurchase some listed h shares and after repurchasing of the H shares, such h shares shall be cancelled . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.