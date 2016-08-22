Baoye Group Co Ltd <2355.HK>: Board resolved not to declare any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB261.0 million versus RMB238.3 million . Says HY revenue RMB 10.85 billion versus RMB 9.07 billion .

Baoye Group Co Ltd <2355.HK>: Resolved to repurchase some listed h shares and after repurchasing of the H shares, such h shares shall be cancelled .