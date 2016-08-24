Edition:
India

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd (2356.HK)

2356.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$17.80
Open
HK$17.90
Day's High
HK$17.90
Day's Low
HK$17.70
Volume
737,856
Avg. Vol
863,658
52-wk High
HK$17.90
52-wk Low
HK$13.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dah Sing Banking HY net interest income of hk$ 1.77 bln vs hk$ 1.59 bln<2356.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd <2356.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <2356.HK> . HY net interest income of hk$ 1.77 billion versus hk$ 1.59 billion . HY profit attributable to shareholders of the company of hk$ 1.07 billion billion versus hk$ 1.25 billion . Says rectors have declared an interim dividend of hk$0.10 per share . Remain cautious as to the outlook in the second half of the year" . Business conditions are expected to remain weak in the second half of the year" .  Full Article

Dah Sing Banking updates on disposal of life insurance companies<2356.HK>
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd <2356.HK>: Says dsfh entered into the share sale agreement with the purchaser . Dsla shall make an upfront payment of hk$1.97 billion and 10 equal deferred payments in the amount of hk$52.8 million each to dsb . Dsb (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) proposes to enter into Hong Kong distribution agreement with dsla and dsis . Dah Sing Financial holdings and Macau insurance company agreed to sell entire issued share capital of each of dsla, dsis and mlic .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Dah Sing Banking Group HY profit attributable HK$ 1.30 bln

* HY profit attributable to shareholders HK$ 1.30 billion versus HK$ 1.07 billion

» More 2356.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials