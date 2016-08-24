Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd (2356.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dah Sing Banking HY net interest income of hk$ 1.77 bln vs hk$ 1.59 bln<2356.HK>
Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd <2356.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <2356.HK> . HY net interest income of hk$ 1.77 billion versus hk$ 1.59 billion . HY profit attributable to shareholders of the company of hk$ 1.07 billion billion versus hk$ 1.25 billion . Says rectors have declared an interim dividend of hk$0.10 per share . Remain cautious as to the outlook in the second half of the year" . Business conditions are expected to remain weak in the second half of the year" . Full Article
Dah Sing Banking updates on disposal of life insurance companies<2356.HK>
Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd <2356.HK>: Says dsfh entered into the share sale agreement with the purchaser . Dsla shall make an upfront payment of hk$1.97 billion and 10 equal deferred payments in the amount of hk$52.8 million each to dsb . Dsb (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) proposes to enter into Hong Kong distribution agreement with dsla and dsis . Dah Sing Financial holdings and Macau insurance company agreed to sell entire issued share capital of each of dsla, dsis and mlic . Full Article
BRIEF-Dah Sing Banking Group HY profit attributable HK$ 1.30 bln
* HY profit attributable to shareholders HK$ 1.30 billion versus HK$ 1.07 billion