AviChina Industry says formation of a joint venture<2357.HK>

AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd <2357.HK>: Connected transaction:formation of a joint venture <2357.HK> . Entered into capital contribution agreement . Group will hold 35.83% of the equity interest in AviChina intelligent surveying & mapping in total . Says the company and unit proposed to contribute RMB70 million and RMB9 million in cash in the establishment .

AviChina Industry says for HY group achieved revenue of RMB15.39 bln, up 1.65%<2357.HK>

AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd <2357.HK>: For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the profit attributable to equity holders of the company amounted to RMB504 million, an increase 6.78% . For HY the group achieved a revenue of RMB15.39 billion, up 1.65% . In H2 "the company will expand the investment into major aviation manufacturing business" . Does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

AviChina Industry & Technology says Hafei Aviation enters into JV contract with Caiga<2357.HK>

AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd <2357.HK>: Connected transaction- formation of a joint venture company <2357.HK> . On 13 June, Hafei Aviation entered into the joint venture contract with caiga . Hafei aviation, caiga and dazheng investment will hold 40%, 40% and 20% of the equity interest in Harbin general aircraft . Avichina industry & technology co -pursuant to agreement hafei aviation proposed to contribute RMB200 mlnin kind in establishment of Harbin general aircraft . For first 3 yrs after establishment of jv , the chairman of board of directors will be director nominated by hafei aviation .