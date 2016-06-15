Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd (2362.HK)
2362.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
HK$1.15
Open
HK$1.15
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.12
Volume
10,570,800
Avg. Vol
30,877,185
52-wk High
HK$1.67
52-wk Low
HK$0.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jinchuan Group International Resources appoints Chen Dexin as CEO<2362.HK>
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: ...more appointment of chief executive officer <2362.HK> . Says Chen Dexin has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from 15 June . Full Article
Jinchuan Group International says Peter Geoffrey Albert resigned as CEO<2362.HK>
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: Peter Geoffrey Albert tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief executive officer of co . Full Article
Jinchuan Group International Resources says Metorex (Proprietary) Ltd enters facility agreement<2362.HK>
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: Metorex (Proprietary) Limited entered into a facility agreement with China Development Bank Corporation . Agreement in relation to loan facility in an amount of US$25 million . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.