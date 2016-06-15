Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jinchuan Group International Resources appoints Chen Dexin as CEO<2362.HK>

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: ...more appointment of chief executive officer <2362.HK> . Says Chen Dexin has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from 15 June .

Jinchuan Group International says Peter Geoffrey Albert resigned as CEO<2362.HK>

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: Peter Geoffrey Albert tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief executive officer of co .

Jinchuan Group International Resources says Metorex (Proprietary) Ltd enters facility agreement<2362.HK>

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd <2362.HK>: Metorex (Proprietary) Limited entered into a facility agreement with China Development Bank Corporation . Agreement in relation to loan facility in an amount of US$25 million .