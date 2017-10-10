Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Power International Development posts 9-Month total electricity sold of group of 49.2 mln MWH

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>:9-Month ‍ total electricity sold of group amounted to 49.2 million mwh, up 0.89 percent.

China Power International Development enters deals with CPI Holding & SPIC

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>:Entered deal with CPI Holding to buy ‍GUANGDONG Co(excluding Qian Zhan), Guangxi Co & Sihui Co​.Deal with ‍CPI Holding for RMB4.85​ billion.‍Entered with SPIC to buy Anhui Co, Hubei Co, Shandong Co & Shouxian Co ​.‍Deal with State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) for RMB117.1 million.

China Power International HY net profit RMB1.93 billion<2380.HK>

China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>: Announcement of interim results 2016 <2380.HK> . HY net profit RMB1.93 billion versus RMB 2.73 billion . HY revenue RMB10.14 billion billion versus RMB 9.62 billion . Board has resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Power International Development enters into aluminum frames purchase framework agreement<2380.HK>

China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>: Aluminum frames purchase framework agreement <2380.HK> . Cp Guorui has entered into the aluminum frames purchase framework agreement with ningxia aluminum . Purchaser will purchase from supplier the aluminum frames for construction of photovoltaic power stations . Deal for a consideration of RMB118.7 million .

China Power International announces total power generation for HY<2380.HK>

China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>: Power generation and electricity sold for the first half of 2016 <2380.HK> . For six months ended 30 June 2016, combined total power generation of group amounted to 33.8 million MWH .

China Power International Development updates on Construction Project Management Agreements<2380.HK>

China Power International Development Ltd <2380.HK>: Employers individually entered into a construction project management agreement with the manager . Deal for an aggregated consideration of RMB191.9 million . Each of dabieshan power plant & shangqiu power plant individually entered into construction supervision agreement . Says aggregated consideration under construction supervision agreements is of RMB23 million .

China Power International Development Ltd updates on disposal in Intermediate Holding Company

China Power International Development Ltd:Production target sale and purchase agreement.Yaomeng power plant II entered into the production target sale and purchase agreement with Zhengzhou Power Plant.Parties agreed that Yaomeng Power Plant II will purchase part of power production quota from Zhengzhou power plant.Says maximum consideration payable by Yaomeng Power Plant II to Zhengzhou power plant amounted to RMB35 million.Electricity sale generated from acquired power production quota expected to increase revenue and profit of group.Production target sale and purchase agreement approved by state grid Henan Electric Power Company on 30 October.