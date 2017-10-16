Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinopec Engineering Group posts 9-Month ‍total value of new contracts entered into by group of RMB26.081 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sinopec Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK>:9-Month ‍total value of new contracts entered into by group amounted to RMB26.081 billion​.

Sinopec Engineering Group posts HY revenue of RMB13.76 billion

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sinopec Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK>:HY revenue RMB 13.76 billion versus RMB 17.73 billion.Directors recommended to declare interim dividends for year ending 31 December 2017 of RMB0.056 per share.HY profit attributable RMB834.9 million, down 22.6 percent.

Sinopec Engineering Group announces new contract figures for 9-mth to Sept

Sinopec Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK> : nine months ended 30 september 2016, total value of new contracts entered into by group amounted to rmb14.632 billion .as at 30 september 2016, backlog of group amounted to rmb89.799 billion, representing a decrease of 10.2%.

Greenearth Energy Ltd says NCF signs letter of intent with SINOPEC & Blooming Tech<2386.HK>

Greenearth Energy : NCF signs letter of intent with SINOPEC & Blooming Tech. Co. . Newco2fuels entered into a letter of intent with SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd and Blooming Technology . Entry into loi follows site visit to NCF's facility in Israel by representatives of SEG and BBT .

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co says HY revenue RMB 17.73 bln vs RMB 20.91 bln<2386.HK>

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK>: HY net profit attributable to equity holders of the company RMB1.08 billion, down 36.9 percent . Says HY revenue RMB 17.73 billion versus RMB 20.91 billion . Interim dividend of RMB 0.072 per share . Looking to the second half of 2016, the world economic environment will continue to be complicated . Development of Chinese economy entered "new normal", and the economic growth rate will be maintained within a reasonable range . In second half of 2016 production and operation situations of the refinery and chemical engineering industry will become increasingly severe . "group will implement cost-cutting and benefit-enhancing actions" .

SINOPEC Engineering Group expects to record decrease in HY NPAT<2386.HK>

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK>: Seg-profit warning <2386.HK> . Expected that net profit after tax of group for HY will decrease by approximately 30% to 40% . Expected decrease in profit mainly due to decrease in investments in oil refining, petrochemical and new coal chemical industries .

SINOPEC Engineering Group updateS on Iran sanctions developments<2386.HK>

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd <2386.HK>: Seg-voluntary announcement - update on Iran sanctions developments <2386.HK> . Group is no longer prohibited from engaging in various activities relating to Iran's oil and gas sector . Plans to explore business opportunities, and gradually do businesses, in, among others, the engineering sector of certain oil and gas industries . Co can provide no assurances that group's future business will be free of risk under U.S. or other sanction . Will conduct any such activities in compliance with the requirements of all applicable U.S., EU, and other laws .