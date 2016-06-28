Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry bought back on market total of 2.5 mln shares<2389.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Aggregate consideration for the buy-back of shares is HK$1.2 million .Co bought back on market a total of 2.5 million shares.

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry issues profit warning<2389.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Bj ent m&h-profit warning <2389.HK> . Expects that profit attributable to owners of the co for the six months ended 30 June 2016 may decrease significantly . "Group should record a loss of approximately HK$2 million from continuous operation last year" .

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry says units enter into lease and management agreements<2389.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Continuing connected transaction in relation to hospital management agreement and lease agreement <2389.HK> . Beijing yicheng entered into the management agreement with Beijing lianjiao factory and Beijing lianjiao hospital . Beijing lianjiao factory agreed to lease properties for conducting healthcare related business for 5 years . Says Beijing yicheng also entered into lease agreement with Beijing lianjiao factory .