Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd (2389.HK)

2389.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.42
Day's Low
HK$0.41
Volume
1,662,000
Avg. Vol
7,195,366
52-wk High
HK$0.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.40

Latest Key Developments

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry bought back on market total of 2.5 mln shares<2389.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Aggregate consideration for the buy-back of shares is HK$1.2 million .Co bought back on market a total of 2.5 million shares.  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry issues profit warning<2389.HK>
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Bj ent m&h-profit warning <2389.HK> . Expects that profit attributable to owners of the co for the six months ended 30 June 2016 may decrease significantly . "Group should record a loss of approximately HK$2 million from continuous operation last year" .  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry says units enter into lease and management agreements<2389.HK>
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd <2389.HK>: Continuing connected transaction in relation to hospital management agreement and lease agreement <2389.HK> . Beijing yicheng entered into the management agreement with Beijing lianjiao factory and Beijing lianjiao hospital . Beijing lianjiao factory agreed to lease properties for conducting healthcare related business for 5 years . Says Beijing yicheng also entered into lease agreement with Beijing lianjiao factory .  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
