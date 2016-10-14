Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yestar International says in pre-stage of considering possible acquisitions

Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd <2393.HK> : Is in a preliminary stage of considering feasibility of possible acquisitions of equity interest in various medical device companies .No definitive legally binding agreement or contract has been entered into by company.

Yestar International updates on share transfer agreement

Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd <2393.HK>: Purchaser, vendors and target company entered into share transfer agreement . Yestar international holdings company ltd - deal for consideration of rmb336 million . Yestar international holdings company - consideration is to be satisfied by cash by way of internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities. .Yestar international holdings - transaction in relation to acquisition of 70% equity interest in guangzhou hongen medical diagnostic technologies co.

Yestar International issues positive profit alert<2393.HK>

Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd <2393.HK>: Positive profit alert . Expected to record increase of not less than 80% in its consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected to record increase of not less than 55% in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of parent for HY .Positive profit mainly attributable to outstanding performance of in vitro diagnostic business with high profit margin.

Yestar International says in early stages of equity interest acquisition of medical device co<2393.HK>

Yestar International Holdings Co Ltd <2393.HK>: Possible acquisition <2393.HK> . Company is in a preliminary stage of considering the feasibility of an acquisition . Acquisition of equity interest in a medical device company in the people's republic of China from an independent third party. . As at the date of announcement, no definitive legally binding agreement or contract has been entered into by co .