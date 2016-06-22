China Fordoo Holdings Ltd <2399.HK>: Profit warning <2399.HK> . Expected that termination of distribution relationships with distributors will lead to over RMB30 million additional account receivable . Expects that the total sales of the group's 2016 spring and summer collections will fall short of their respective targets . Expected that group's profit attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June will record a decline of more than 50% . Expected change due to group's consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network as disclosed in co's 2015 annual report .