DeNA to sell online shopping business to KDDI after business restructuring

DeNA Co Ltd <2432.T>: Says it plans to set up new unit to take over its business of DeNA Shopping and its controlling subsidiary's business of au shopping mall . Says the co and the subsidiary to hold 50 percent stake in the new unit respectively after the establishment . Says it will sell the entire stake in the new unit to KDDI Corp <9433.T> on Dec. 28, for 6.3 billion yen in total .Says the co and the subsidiary to get 3.15 billion yen respectively.

DeNA issues consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

DeNA Co Ltd:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook under IFRS for revenue at 143,700 million yen for the FY ending March 2016.Operating profit of 19,900 million yen.Net profit of 11,800 million yen.Says earning per share outlook at 82.27 yen.Says year-end dividend forecast is 20 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.

DeNA subsidiary announces outcome of takeover bid for Yokohama stadium

DeNA Co Ltd:Says subsidiary YOKOHAMA DeNA BAYSTARS BASEBALL CLUB, INC. (the acquirer) acquired 4,950,000 shares (71.12 pct stake) of Yokohama stadium during the period from Nov. 24, 2015 to Jan. 20, 2016.Settlement start date Jan. 28.Says the acquirer will hold 76.87 pct voting rights in Yokohama stadium after the transaction.

DeNA subsidiary offers takeover bid for shares of Yokohama stadium

DeNA Co Ltd:Subsidiary YOKOHAMA DeNA BAYSTARS BASEBALL CLUB, INC. offered a takeover bid for 6,560,000 shares (or no less than 3,080,001 shares) of Yokohama stadium and to increase voting rights to 100 pct from 5.75 pct in it.Offered purchase price at 1,500 yen per share.Takeover bid total amount at 9,840,000,000 yen.Offering period from Nov. 24, 2015 to Jan. 20, 2016.Settlement starts on Jan. 28, 2016.