Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
3,500JPY
7:01am IST
¥35 (+1.01%)
¥3,465
¥3,490
¥3,530
¥3,485
263,100
326,827
¥3,530
¥2,765
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sapporo Holdings likely generated about 2 bln yen in operating profit for 6 months through June - Nikkei
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei . Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei .For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21 pct to 10 bln yen this year - Nikkei
: Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21% to 10 billion yen ($93.7 million) this year - Nikkei .Sapporo Holdings' real estate business sales are on track to rise 9% to 22.8 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei . Full Article
BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings's operating profit likely came in above 3 bln yen in Jan-June half - Nikkei
* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei