Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK>:Says its second biggest shareholder Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company.Says Asahi Group currently holds 270.1 million H-shares in the company, representing 19.99 percent of total issued share capital.

Asahi Group Holdings operating profit likely rose 4 pct in year ended Dec - Nikkei

Nikkei: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei . Asahi Group Holdings Ltd apparently logged around 141 billion yen in consolidated operating profit for the year - Nikkei .Asahi Group Holdings sales apparently climbed 1 percent to 1.88 trillion yen for the year ended December - Nikkei.

Asahi Group Holdings and Dynapac to subscribe to ToB of Kagome

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd and Dynapac Co Ltd <2502.T>&<3947.T> : Asahi Group Holdings Ltd says to tender its entire 10 million shares (10.03 percent stake) of Kagome Co Ltd <2811.T> in the offer . Dynapac Co Ltd says to tender its 500,000 shares (0.5 percent stake) of Kagome Co Ltd in the offer .Kagome Co Ltd proposed the takeover bid plan on Nov. 2.

AB InBev completes sale of SABMiller stake in Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime

Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa : Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces completion of Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime disposal .Transaction values business at eur 2,550 million on a debt free/cash free basis, and was originally announced on 10 February 2016.

Asahi Group Holdings unit to sell stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding for $330 mln

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T>: Says its unit to sell about 10 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd. to Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp . Says transaction price $330 million .Says transaction will effective on Dec. 15.

Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery to collaborate next year in transporting beer across Japan by rail - Nikkei<2502.T><2503.T><9062.T>

Nikkei : Asahi Breweries and Kirin brewery will join forces next year in transporting beer across Japan by rail - Nikkei . Asahi Breweries and Kirin Brewery will work with Japan Freight Railway and Nippon Express to deliver beer to Hokuriku region - Nikkei .

Asahi Group Holdings signs agreement on acquisition of businesses

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd:Says signed agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“AB InBev”) to acquire the Italian, Dutch and British businesses and other related assets of SABMiller plc (“SABMiller”) (“Target Business”) subject to the completion of AB InBev’s acquisition of SABMiller.

Asahi Group Holdings to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 25.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 24 yen per share.

Asahi Group Holdings adopts International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd:To apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2016.

Asahi Group Holdings announces change of president and chairman

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd:Appoints Naoki Izumiya, who is the current President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the co, as new chairman of the board and CEO.Appoints Akiyoshi Koji as new president to succeed Naoki Izumiya.Changes effective on March 24.